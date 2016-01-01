The DiPardo Banquet Room Pricing
Room Rental Fees are based on 4 hours.
Room Rental Fee (Friday & Saturday):
• 399.00 - The bar option does not affect this price on weekends.
Room Rental Fee (Monday - Thursday):
-
250.00 - if no bar option is required.
-
350.00 - if a bar option is included.
* Room Rental Fee Includes;
• 1 server to assist with setup and duration of the event.
-
Full china, cutlery, and glass setup with white linens and cloth napkins.
-
Fountain drinks are available for guests.
-
Buffet-style setup.
Minimum Food Purchase (Friday & Saturday Night): 1,000.00
Minimum Food Purchase (Fri & Sat Day out by 4pm): 800.00
Minimum Food (Mon-Thurs Night): 500.00
Minimum Food (Mon-Thurs Day): 250.00
Bar Options
Cash bar option • (beer & wine): 250.00
Guests pay individually for drinks •Credit Card Only
Bar Package A;
Beer and Wine • 13.50 per guest for the rental period.
Bar Package B:
Mixed Drinks + beer & wine • 14.99 per guest for the rental period. [Mixed Drinks include Vodka, Whiskey, and Gin as the alcohols]
Bar Package C:
Guests provide their own alcohol with drop off of the alcohol the day before, including a list of alcohol to be dropped off.
750.00
**Without a bar package, guests will need to purchase any/all alcohol from the deli individually