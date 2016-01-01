top of page
Catering Menu Cover Screen Shot.png

The DiPardo Banquet Room Pricing 

Room Rental Fees are based on 4 hours.

Room Rental Fee (Friday & Saturday): 

• 399.00 - The bar option does not affect this price on weekends.

Room Rental Fee (Monday - Thursday): 

  • 250.00 - if no bar option is required.

  • 350.00 - if a bar option is included.

 

* Room Rental Fee Includes;

 •  1 server to assist with setup and duration of the event.

  • Full china, cutlery, and glass setup with white linens and cloth napkins.

  • Fountain drinks are available for guests.

  • Buffet-style setup.

Minimum Food Purchase (Friday & Saturday Night):  1,000.00

Minimum Food Purchase (Fri & Sat Day out by 4pm): 800.00

Minimum Food (Mon-Thurs Night): 500.00

Minimum Food (Mon-Thurs Day): 250.00

Bar Options

 

Cash bar option • (beer & wine):  250.00 

Guests pay individually for drinks •Credit Card Only

 

Bar Package A;

Beer and Wine • 13.50 per guest for the rental period.

 

Bar Package B:

Mixed Drinks + beer & wine • 14.99 per guest for the rental period. [Mixed Drinks include Vodka, Whiskey, and Gin as the alcohols]

 

Bar Package C: 

Guests provide their own alcohol with drop off of the alcohol the day before, including a list of alcohol to be dropped off.
750.00

 

**Without a bar package, guests will need to purchase any/all alcohol from the deli individually

Join our mailing list for updates

Thanks for submitting!

bottom of page